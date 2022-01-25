Oswego County FCU Distributes ‘Gloves With Love’ Donations

Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), employees and their families distributed new adult hats, gloves, and winter scarves on trees in various parks in Oswego, Fulton, and Mexico in sub-zero temperatures on Saturday, Jan. 22, as part of their annual Gloves With Love program, said Bill Carhart, CEO.

OCFCU, Nine Mile Point – Exelon, and the City of Fulton collected these items at the Fulton Municipal Building, Fulton War Memorial, and all OCFCU branches in Oswego, Fulton, and Mexico from December 1, 2021 to January 4, 2022.

“Supporting the communities of Oswego County has been the mantra of the Oswego County Federal Credit Union since we were founded in 1975,” Carhart said. “The ‘Gloves With Love’ program in conjunction with Nine Mile Point – Exelon is a critical initiative that we are proud to operate.”

Pete Orphanos, site vice president, Nine Mile Point – Exelon, said: “The Nine Mile Point team is proud of their contributions to this

wonderful initiative championed by the Oswego County Federal Credit Union. The ‘Gloves With Love’ campaign demonstrates the generosity of our employees and their willingness to get involved in purchasing items for those in need. We are grateful to be a part of this wonderful community initiative.”

OCFCU was chartered in 1975 and serves residents and business owners of Oswego County. OCFCU serves 12,500 members throughout the county. For further information, visit www.oswegofcu.org, and they are on Facebook as “Oswego County Federal Credit Union.”

