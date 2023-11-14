Oswego County Federal Credit Union Celebrates VP of Plastics Katrina Cummings’ Milestone Anniversary

OSWEGO, NY, November 1, 2023- Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) is proud to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Katrina Cummings, Vice President of Plastics, with the credit union. Cummings joined OCFCU in September of 2008 and has since played a vital role in managing the complete operations of the Credit Union’s Visa Credit Card and Debit Card programs and their portfolios.

In her role, Cummings oversees various aspects of the credit union’s operations, including general ledger settlement and reconciliation, fraud detection and prevention, and the planning and execution of member promotions.

“Katrina has been an invaluable asset to Oswego County Federal Credit Union for the past 15 years,” said Bill Carhart, CEO of OCFCU. “Her dedication, expertise, and leadership have greatly contributed to the success of our Visa Credit Card and Debit Card programs. She embodies the values and spirit of Oswego County Federal Credit Union, and we are fortunate to have her as part of our team.”

A graduate of Oswego High School in 2001, Cummings furthered her education at SUNY Cortland, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology with a minor in Sociology in 2006. In addition to her role at OCFCU, Cummings actively contributes to the community. She is a past member of the New York Credit Union Association’s Young Professionals Commission and a current Board Member of Friends of Hospice in Oswego County.

For more information about Oswego County Federal Credit Union, please visit oswegofcu.org

About Oswego County Federal Credit Union:

Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative association founded in 1975. Committed to providing quality financial products and services, OCFCU currently serves the financial needs of over 13,000 members throughout Oswego County.

