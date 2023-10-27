Fulton, NY – Oswego County Federal Credit Union is supporting Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) efforts to transform lives in Oswego County as it has signed on as a Silver Level Sponsor for OCO’s Giving Thanks Food and Beverage Pairing event.

Presented by G&C Foods, OCO’s Giving Thanks Food and Beverage Pairing Event will be held November 3rd from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego. The event will feature signature delicacies from local restaurants and eateries paired with beverages that perfectly complement each dish.

Giving Thanks serves as a fundraiser for OCO’s “Transforming Treasures. Transforming Lives.” initiative that focuses on uncovering and showcasing the potential and value of all things and all people.

In addition to the food and beverage pairing there will be an Upcycled Art Auction and live entertainment from local favorite Dam Dog.

“It is with great pleasure that the Oswego County Federal Credit Union supports such a tremendous event to benefit Oswego County Opportunities,” said OCFCU CEO Bill Carhart.”

Oswego County Federal Credit Union joins PAC Associates as a Silver Level sponsor.

For more information of OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration, including ticket information and sponsorship opportunities visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717 ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

