OSWEGO, NY – June 21, 2023, Oswego County Federal Credit Union has announced it will host its sixth annual Movies in the Park series throughout the Oswego County area. These free events are open to the public and attendees will enjoy various activities such as arts and crafts, face painting, a themed bookmobile, and more. The start of the films will depend on when the sun sets.

Movies in the Park Schedule:

June 28th – The Bad Guys: Washington Square Park (25 E Oneida St, Oswego, NY)

July 26th – Minions Rise of Gru: Fulton War Memorial (609 W Broadway, Fulton, NY)

August 23rd – Super Mario Brothers: Mexico High School (3338 Main St, Mexico, NY)

Oswego County Federal Credit Union CEO Bill Carhart shared, “We are proud to bring our Movies in the Park series to the communities we serve. It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to come out and enjoy a nice evening and great company.”

To learn more or become a member of Oswego County Federal Credit Union, visit Oswegofcu.org.

About Oswego Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1975, Oswego County FCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative association dedicated to providing quality financial products and services delivered in a professional, courteous, and timely manner. OCFCU currently serves the financial needs of approximately 12,900 members throughout Oswego County.

