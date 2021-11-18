OSWEGO – Oswego County Habitat for Humanity is pleased to announce that Samuel Raponi has accepted the position of Executive Director of this affiliate.

This position was made possible through a grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation. Raponi comes to this position with more than 25 years of experience in construction management within the home building industry. During the last 15 years he worked for PEACE, Inc.’s Head Start/Early Head Start program as Parent Engagement/Male Involvement Coordinator and as the AmeriCorps Family Corps Coordinator creating a holistic learning environment for families within Onondaga County.

Raponi ‘s education at Syracuse University College of Arts and Science along with serving AmeriCorps Health Corps at the Syracuse Community Health Center reinforced his interest in community advocacy while incorporating his love for art and architecture. He was awarded Member of the Year by the AmeriCorps Health Corps for his exemplary service as a case manger working with inner city families throughout Syracuse providing guidance and proper healthcare to expectant and parenting teens.

“I am excited for the opportunity to utilize my experience in the construction industry and as a case manager to serve Oswego County Habitat for Humanity to help empower families and create community awareness to housing revitalization and neighborhood stability,” Raponi said.

Debra Geroux, president of the board of directors of Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, shared that the affiliate is looking forward to having Raponi’s leadership to support the mission of Habitat, which is to work in partnership with communities and people in need to build and renovate houses so that more people can provide a stable place for their family to live.

To reach our local habitat office call 315-532-6442 or send an email to [email protected] or visit our website at: www.OswegoCountyHFH.org

