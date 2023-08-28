Oswego County Health Department Announces September ‘Stepping On’ Classes

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department hosts “Stepping On” workshops throughout September. These free classes are focused on fall prevention for seniors and provide a safe and welcoming environment for residents to have discussions with trained professionals regarding their physical health and well-being.

An introductory class will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 1 to 2 p.m. to give interested residents an opportunity to find out if a “Stepping On” workshop will help them, their family members or friends. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The first regular class session will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Classes are held at Springside at Seneca Hill, 10 Co. Rte. 45A, Oswego.

“Stepping On” is an evidence-based, seven-week workshop that teaches fall prevention exercises and strategies. The workshop has been proven to reduce falls by 31% for seniors. The program is for anyone who lives independently and has had a fall or is fearful of falling. The workshop is not meant for those who may use a walker indoors or a wheelchair full-time.

Registration is open to the public for both the introductory class and the “Stepping On” workshop at Springside at Seneca Hill. To register, call NY Connects at 315-349-8697.

To contact the Oswego County Health Department and request a health education workshop or presentation, visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/ or call 315-349-3587.

