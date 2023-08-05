OSWEGO COUNTY – Summer is here and public health officials are reminding residents to “fight the bite” and prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.

Usually considered a nuisance pest, mosquitoes can carry diseases such as the Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) and West Nile virus (WNV). Occasionally, they can transmit these viruses to people and some animals, causing illness and sometimes death.

Although the chance of being infected with a disease through a mosquito bite is small, there are simple steps people can take to reduce their risk of being bitten. According to the American Mosquito Control Association (AMCA), standing water, bare skin and dark clothing are three things that attract mosquitoes.

AMCA recommends people follow the three “D”s to keep mosquitoes away:

Drain: Empty water containers at least once a week to prevent standing water that invites mosquitos.

Dress: Wear long sleeves, long pants, and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Defend: Properly apply an EPA-registered repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR 3535 or oil of lemon-eucalyptus.

Katelyn Parkhurst, director of Environmental Health for the Oswego County Health Department, advised residents of other steps they can take to protect themselves from mosquito bites. “Limit your outdoor activity from dusk to dawn, when mosquitos are most active,” she said. “Make sure there are screens in your home’s windows and doors and that they are free of rips, tears and holes.”

The health department also reminds residents that eliminating standing water and reducing mosquito breeding areas in and around homes and properties are vital to the fight.

“Clean out clogged gutters, change water in birdbaths twice a week, keep rain barrels covered with a screen or use mosquito dunks to prevent mosquitoes from breeding in these areas,” said Oswego County Associate Public Health Sanitarian Chris Williams.

The health department and the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District (OCSWCD) have partnered to distribute free mosquito dunk kits to be used in certain circumstances. Each kit contains a larvicide and must be used according to the directions included.

Homeowners can pick up a kit at the front desk at the Oswego County Health Department, entrance B, 70 Bunner St., Oswego; at the OCSWCD’S front door, 3105 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton; or at their local municipal facility. For more information about the mosquito dunk kits, call 315-592-9663 or go to www.oswegosoilandwater.com.

The Oswego County Health Department conducts surveillance for mosquito-borne viruses that pose a risk to human health. Primary efforts focus on West Nile Virus (WNV) and Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEEV), which are the most common mosquito-borne viruses and pose the greatest public health risk in New York State.

All activities are performed in cooperation with the New York State Department of Health. They include training staff on mosquito trapping, identification and testing; consulting with health care providers and veterinarians on mosquito-borne disease in humans and animals; providing community education; and analyzing surveillance information to guide local decision-making on prevention and control measures.

For more information about mosquito-borne illnesses or strategies to “Fight the Bite,” go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ or call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...