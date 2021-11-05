Oswego County Humane Society To Host Adoption Event

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Humane Society will host its annual Home for the Holidays Adoption event on Sunday, November 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Oswego Moose Lodge located at 134 W Oneida Street in Oswego.

This event is free to attend.

Along with the adoptable animals ready for meet and greets, there will be public voting for the coloring contest entries where two lucky children will receive a gift basket from the Children’s Museum of Oswego.

Stop by for snacks & cocoa, buy a ticket for the lottery basket raffle, and join in on $5 pet photos with Santa. The event will also feature items from the online auction that concludes at end of day. You can view and bid on auction items now at www.32auctions.com/OswegoHumane

