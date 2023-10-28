Oswego County Mobility Management Announces Updated Bus Route

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Department of Mobility Management announces updates to its Oswego Public Transit (OPT) bus route number 14. The revised route adds Selkirk Landing in Pulaski as a stop and removes the permanently closed Little Lukes Preschool and Childcare Center in Pulaski.

OPT route 14 covers Fulton, Mexico, Pulaski and Sandy Creek. The route consists of 20 stops and operates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Selkirk Landing to our OPT 14 route,” said Oswego County Director of Mobility Management Heather Snow. “Selkirk residents will now have access to grocery stores, health care centers, the public library and more. The changes to the bus route affect stop times at all locations, so riders should be sure to review the updated schedule.”

Residents of Springbrook Apartments in Pulaski are now able to ride the OPT bus to the Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) congregate meal site at Selkirk Landing on Wednesdays. Seniors aged 60 and over can attend and enjoy a nutritional lunch and fun activities. Springbrook residents will be picked up on Wednesdays at 10:45 a.m., transported to Selkirk Landing and then be picked back up at 1 p.m.

To view the updated OPT 14 bus route schedule, visit https://www.oco.org/oco-news/oco-transportation-updates-schedule-for-route-opt-14/.

For more information about the Oswego County Department of Mobility Management, contact Heather Snow at 315-746-4220 or [email protected].

