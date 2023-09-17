Oswego County Office For The Aging Announces Upcoming ‘Medicare 101’ Classes

OSWEGO COUNTY – The nation’s baby boomers face a confusing assortment of health care options as they become eligible for Medicare or, for those who are already on Medicare, as they begin reviewing their coverage.

The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) sponsors virtual “Medicare 101” classes to help soon-to-be Medicare beneficiaries understand the nuts and bolts of how health care under Medicare works.

Sessions will be held via Zoom at 10 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. Each session lasts approximately an hour and a half.

The next sessions will be on Sept. 28 and Oct. 26.

For more information or to reserve a space in a session, please call the OFA at 315-349-8238.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...