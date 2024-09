OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) will be closed Monday, Aug. 28 for staff training. This includes regularly scheduled office hours in Parish. Meal delivery will remain open.

The office will re-open Tuesday, Aug. 29.

People in need of aging services can continue to call the office at 315-349-3484 and leave a message. Staff will promptly return calls when the office re-opens.

