OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) recently recognized nominees for the agency’s prestigious Amelia Whelahan Award.

Established in memory of a dedicated and committed member of the OCO family that served as a member of the very first Board of Directors for OCO, the Amelia Whelahan Award is given annually to a staff member who is easily identified as a true leader and who has made outstanding contributions to OCO and the Human Services profession.

