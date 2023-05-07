OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department hosts a free paper shredding event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Bristol Hill Transfer Station, located at 3125 NYS Rte. 3 in the town of Volney.

County residents may bring up to five bankers’ boxes each full of documents to be shredded. Please make sure there are no folders, paperclips, staples or binder clips mixed in with the papers.

This event is not open to small businesses. For more information on Oswego County solid waste programs, go to www.oswegocounty.com/solidwaste.

