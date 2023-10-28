Oswego County Participates in Springbrook Bench Project

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Department of Mobility Management, CiTi BOCES and Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. have partnered to bring new benches to Springbrook Apartments in Pulaski.

“We’re thrilled about this collaboration with our community partners to bring improved seating to Springbrook,” said Oswego County Director of Mobility Management Heather Snow. “The benches are conveniently located next to the Oswego Public Transit bus stop, providing stable seating for Springbrook residents and anyone waiting to board the bus.”

The two new benches were built by construction technology students in the CiTi BOCES Career and Technical Education Program. The students also poured and installed cement pads underneath the benches.

The new benches are a foot longer in length and taller than the previous benches, providing more stability. The old benches will be refurbished and moved to a different area of the facility.

CiTi BOCES donated the cement and labor, and hardware and wood were donated by Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc.

“This was a great hands-on project that took about a year to be completed,” said Snow. “The students did a wonderful job with these upgraded benches and cement pads, which will be used and admired by the community for years to come.”

The idea to bring new benches to Springbrook originally stemmed from a letter that Pulaski resident Martha Marshall wrote to Snow about the initiatives of Love, Inc., a collaborative group of churches that meets to discuss various Pulaski projects. The Pulaski Task Force and Transportation Advisory Committee has since been created to address projects in Pulaski.

“The letter included a lot of great opportunities for collaboration, and it warms my heart to see this project come to fruition,” said Snow.

For more information on the Oswego County Department of Mobility Management, contact Heather Snow at 315-746-4220 or [email protected].

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...