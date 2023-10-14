Oswego County Recognizes Thompson For 30 Years Of Service

The Oswego County Legislature’s Health Committee recognized Oswego County Director of Programs for Children with Special Needs Tammy Thompson for her 30 years of service. Thompson served in various roles at the Oswego County Health Department before being promoted to her current role as director in 2006. Pictured from left are legislators Frank Castiglia, Jr., District 25; Richard Kline, District 12; service dog Isabel; Committee Chairman James Karasek, District 22; Thompson; Oswego County Deputy Public Health Director Jodi Martin; James Scanlon, District 16; Michael Solowy, District 23; and Marc Greco, District 24.

