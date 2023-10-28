Oswego County VSA Answers Questions About C&P Exams

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) provides a variety of services to veterans, including assistance with filing their compensation claims. The VSA advises those veterans that the Federal Veterans’ Administration (VA) often requires them to attend a compensation and pension (C&P) examination.

“Our office has received a number of calls from veterans wondering if this is a legitimate requirement,” said Eric Boozer, director of the Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency. “It is. The VA often requires C&P examinations for veterans filing their claims and will assign an exam contractor to them as part of the process.”

In the past, the federal agency conducted C&P exams at local VA Medical Centers (VAMCs); however, those sites were not always convenient as not all veterans live nearby. Despite the VA covering travel and hotel expenses, many veterans were still unable to attend the exams, which negatively impacted their claim.

To help reduce the travel burden on veterans, the VA then began contracting C&P examinations to outside agencies, making them available closer to home.

The companies the VA contracts with are listed below, along with each agency’s customer service number:

– OptumServe Health Services: 1-866-933-8387 (TTY:711)

– QTC Management 1-800-682-9701

– Veterans Evaluation Services 1-877-682-9701

Boozer said, “Once the VA determines that a veteran needs a C&P exam, they will assign them one of these exam contractors. It is based on location and availability, so veterans cannot request a specific contractor.”

While it is generally part of the claim process, if a veteran receives a letter about attending a C&P exam and is unsure of the validity of the company sending the letter, they can call the Oswego County VSA at 315-591-9100 or the federal VA at 1-800-827-1000 to verify its authenticity.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...