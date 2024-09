OSWEGO – The Oswego Elks Lodge will be holding their annual Friday fish dinners through April 29.

The dinners will run from 5 to 7 p.m. each Friday and will be takeout only. Orders may be placed in-person or by calling (315) 343-1660 beginning at 3:30 on Friday afternoons. Menu and prices are available at oswegoelks.com or facebook.com/oswegoelkslodge. We thank everyone for their continued support!

