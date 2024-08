OSWEGO – The Oswego Evangelical Alliance of Churches will host a Good Friday service for the community on April 15.

It will be held at 7 p.m. at the Oswego Alliance Church, 371 Thompson Rd.

Worship music and a message celebrating the death and resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. There will be a canned food collection for the Salvation Army of Oswego County. More information by calling (315) 342-5493

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...