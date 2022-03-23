Oswego County, NY — Oswego County Habitat for Humanity will beholding an information session for those who would like to explore home ownership through Habitat for Humanity. It will be held in Fulton, NY, on March 31 at 5:30pm, location is TBD.

The Oswego County Habitat for Humanity affiliate is ready to embark on their next home renovation project and hopes to find a qualified family to move into our newly acquired property. Habitat families are required to prove that they are able to repay their home loan (mortgage) and taxes, as well as to help with the renovation work needed, if selected.

Our vision of providing decent places to live within our community begins with the partnering of volunteers and families. By working with us from the application and eligibility process through the construction phase and closing, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. will prepare the eligible family for the various responsibilities of home ownership. Learning about budgeting personal finances, mortgage responsibilities, as well as maintenance and upkeep of their home will be our focus.

To make the home more affordable the family selected will be required to provide “sweat equity” hours which means that they are required to work alongside Habitat volunteers to get the house ready for occupancy. This partnership sets the Habitat for Humanity program apart from others.

If you are interested in being considered for the home ownership program for a home located in Oswego or Fulton, NY, have questions, or if you would like to volunteer on a Habitat project, or reserve your seat to attend the next information session, please email: [email protected] or call 315-532-6442.

