Oswego Industries and The Arc of Oswego County Commemorate Employee Milestones in 2023

FULTON, NY–In a recent Employee Town Hall event, Oswego Industries and The Arc of Oswego County took the opportunity to honor employees for their exceptional service throughout 2023.

The event served as an acknowledgment of the commitment, hard work, and loyalty displayed by the employees in their roles within the two organizations. Employees who reached significant service milestones were recognized during the celebration.

The following employees received recognition for their impressive years of service:

30 years

Su-ann Howard

20 years

Adam Babiard

15 years

Elaine Rooke and Dawn Smith

10 years

Travis Carter, Michael Jones, and Amy Strong

5 years

Sara Becker, Mackenzie Belge, Tacy Bricker, Daniel Cleverly, Joe Murphy, and Edwin Soble

These milestones symbolize the hard work, steadfast loyalty, and invaluable support each team member has provided.

Oswego Industries Inc. and the Arc of Oswego County look forward to continued success and growth, with their devoted employees playing a crucial role in achieving their future endeavors.

About Oswego Industries Inc:

Oswego Industries Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing meaningful work and support services for individuals with disabilities since 1968. Our mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for all people by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment.

About the Arc of Oswego County:

The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization that has been a leader in the provision of services for individuals with disabilities since 1953. Our mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity, and independence through education, advocacy, and community participation.

