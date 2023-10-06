Oswego Industries Inc., Employee Recognized as an Outstanding Performer

FULTON – New York State Industries for the Disabled, Inc. (NYSID), in collaboration with Oswego Industries Inc. and the Arc of Oswego County, proudly recognizes Adam George as an “Outstanding Performer” in their 2023 Outstanding Performance Awards Program.

Adam George, who has been employed by Oswego Industries Inc., since 2010, is one of the 50 exceptional New Yorkers employed on NYSID Contracts, has been distinguished for their remarkable contributions in this special 20th award year. They have been presented with a Certificate of Recognition from NYSID in appreciation of their outstanding performance.

This recognition is not just an honor; it also celebrates the personal stories of achievement among individuals with disabilities in the workforce. Adam’s inspiring journey and accomplishments have been featured in the commemorative yearbook, which will be distributed to NYSID members, state legislators, and numerous other advocates for meaningful employment opportunities for New Yorkers with disabilities.

NYSID, in partnership with Oswego Industries Inc. and the Arc of Oswego County, commends Adam for his dedication and exemplary work, which exemplify the mission of providing fulfilling employment opportunities to individuals with disabilities. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Adam and look forward to witnessing their continued success on their journey towards greater independence.

About New York State Industries for the Disabled, Inc. (NYSID):

New York State Industries for the Disabled, Inc. (NYSID) is a leading advocate for employment opportunities for New Yorkers with disabilities. NYSID’s mission is to advance employment and other opportunities for individuals with disabilities, fostering a more inclusive and accessible New York State.

About Oswego Industries Inc:

Oswego Industries Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing meaningful work and support services for individuals with disabilities since 1968. Our mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for all people by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment.

About the Arc of Oswego County:

The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization that has been a leader in the provision of services for individuals with disabilities since 1953. Our mission is to be a leader in the field of developmental disabilities, committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity, and independence through education, advocacy, and community participation.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...