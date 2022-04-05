OSWEGO – The student theatre troupe at Oswego Middle School will present Michael Stewart, Charles Strouse and Lee Adams’ Bye, Bye Birdie as their spring 2022 production on the evenings of April 8 and 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Leighton Elementary Cafetorium, located at 1 Buccaneer Blvd, Oswego.

Set in the town of Sweet Apple, Ohio in 1958, Bye, Bye Birdie tells the story of rock and roll heartthrob Conrad Birdie (an Elvis Presley type) who is being drafted in the U.S. Army. His manager decides to host a publicity event where Birdie gives one fan selected at random a farewell kiss. Birdie’s visit to the quiet American town brings chaos to everyone’s lives.

Bye, Bye Birdie features notable Broadway classics such as “The Telephone Hour,” “An English Teacher,” “Kids,” “Put On A Happy Face,” “One Last Kiss” “Hymn For A Sunday Evening,” and “Baby, Talk To Me” to name a few. The show is directed by Oswego Middle School vocal and general music teacher Paul Bew

The cast includes: Romello Velazquez as Albert Peterson, Laila Feito as Rosie, Leah Norton as Kim, Ethan Peutl as Conrad Birdie, Lana Hsu as Mrs. Peterson, Leonard Lin as Mr. MacAfee, Katie Vincent as Mrs. MacAfee, Noah Whalen as Randolph, Grace Dawson as Ursula, Virgil Fitzgerald as Hugo, Angela Lin as Mrs. Merkle, Grace Syrell as Charles Maude, Jade Scheg as Gloria, Kyndra Johnson as Penelope, as well as Katrianna Fronk, Lilliana Fragale, Eve MacKenzie, Olivia O’Connor, Abigail Jaskula, Trevor Griffiths, Addison Norfleet, Kailyn VanBuren, Daniel Buske, Everest Jordal, Dominick Natoli, Zach Truell, Samantha Hendricks, Carter Beckwith, Emily Stacks, Julia Pearson and Benjamin Norton.

Crew members for the show include Gabriella Veyan, Amalia Sloan, Noah Water on the light board, Eathan Bean, Annabella Sobrino, Olivia Williams, Grant Romanowski (spotlight), Miles Turtura (spotlight), Emily Hooper and Regan Wood.

Tickets are $4 and are available at the Oswego Middle School main office, at the door on the evening of the show, and from cast members. For further information, contact Paul Brewster, [email protected]. Break a leg!

