OSWEGO – Oswego Moose Lodge #743 will be hosting a chicken BBQ on Saturday, December 4, beginning at noon until sold out.

Dinner includes half chicken, baked beans, potatoes and a dinner roll for $11. Call 315-343-3516 or stop in to the lodge to reserve a dinner.

The lodge is located at 134 W. Oneida St. in Oswego.

