OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego Music Hall presents Christie Lenée on Friday, Aug. 18 as part of its Guest Curator Series. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego.

Christie Lenée is more than a musician – she’s an experience. A Tampa native and North Carolina resident, Lenée took first place at the International Fingerstyle Guitar Championship in 2017, was voted Acoustic Guitarist of the Year by England’s MusicRadar in 2019 and was named in “Best Acoustic Guitarists in the World Right Now” by Guitar World in 2020.

Lenée has been described as “Dave Matthews meets Joni Mitchell and Michael Hedges,” integrating melodic pop lyricism with catchy hooks and percussive, harmonic textures. Her captivating performances have been seen on stages with Tommy Emmanuel, Tim Reynolds of the Dave Matthews Band, Andy McKee, Amy Ray of Indigo Girls, Melissa Etheridge, Antigone Rising, Kaki King, Jake Shimabukuro, Christopher Cross and others.

For more information about Christie Lenée, visit her website at https://christielenee.com/.

Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 when purchased at the door or for VIP seating. Admission is half-price for children aged 6 to 16 and free for those aged 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at any concert, on the Oswego Music Hall website at www.oswegomusichall.org or at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego.

The Lenée show is made possible through the Oswego Music Hall’s Guest Curator program, which introduces new programs outside the regular concert series and represents demographics and artistic genres not typical in regular Oswego Music Hall programming. Events continue this fall with the FIREFestival, Kerouac multimedia presentation and Jazz by The Lake series.

The regular season kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 16 with Delaney Brothers Bluegrass on the National Stage. The next Guest Curator Series show features Daniel Champagne on Thursday, Sept. 21. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, go to www.oswegomusichall.org or stop at the river’s end bookstore, Oswego.

The Oswego Music Hall is a wheelchair-accessible venue, adjacent to Breitbeck Park overlooking Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available.

The Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks, from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email Volunteer Coordinator Michael Moss at [email protected].

For more information about the Oswego Music Hall, find it online at www.oswegomusichall.org, on Facebook and Instagram or email [email protected].

Oswego Music Hall concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.

