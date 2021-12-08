Oswego Public Library Offers Free Library Card Replacements Until January 1

OSWEGO – As a holiday Thank You to everyone who has used the Oswego Public Library, we are offering to replace lost or destroyed library cards free of charge for the month of December.

Until January 1, come by and get a new card if you can no longer find your previous library card.

The Oswego Public Library, 120 E 2nd St, is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We will be closed Saturday December 25 and Saturday January 1. Call 315.341.5867 or email [email protected] with any questions

