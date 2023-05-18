Saturday Concert, Sunday Service Open to Public

Oswego, New York: May 19, 2023. Christian Singles has announced that inspirational recording artist Sherry Anne will speak and sing at the “I Am His Anointed” Singles Conference to be held at Ontario Bible Camp, 385 Lake View Road, Oswego, New York. Sherry Anne, a Billboard-charting singer, author, and award-winning songwriter and an effective communicator will be speaking and singing at the conference on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.

The conference begins Friday, June 16, 2023, with members-only programming. Portions of the conference will be open to the public, including the Saturday, June 17th evening concert at 7 p.m. and the Sunday, June 18th morning service at 10 a.m.

For information on membership in Christian Singles, the public-access portions of the conference, accommodations and meals at the Ontario Bible Camp, and registration, contact Bev Spayde at 585-313-5201.

Sherry Anne’s “Believe” tour for 2023 encourages the faith that brings hope, strength, and peace to those facing any life challenge. Born partially deaf and with a speech impairment, Sherry Anne sings and speaks with an elegant voice to encourage others with her life story of overcoming adversity. Sherry Anne’s mother Sharon LaBella, a gifted speaker, will also be presenting on Saturday and Sunday at the conference in Oswego.

Sherry Anne has shared her music on stages such as The Ark Encounter, National Quartet Convention, and Dollywood, and the Gaither Family Fest. Her latest single releases include “Believe” and “Still The God Who Parts the Sea.” Her CD “Stand” debuted in the top 50 of the Top Christian/Gospel Albums as reported by MRC Entertainment for Billboard Magazine. For music clips, videos and more information, see https://www.sherryanne.com.

Christian Singles began at Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Newark, New York, approximately 15 years ago. Today, the multi-denominational group has members and affiliates from across New York State and Pennsylvania. They include men and women of all ages and those who never married, are divorced or widowed. Monthly activities include picnics, hikes, banquets, bonfires, movie and game nights, speakers, retreats, and always a presentation on the Word of God. The June 2023 conference will be the Christian Singles’ third visit to the Ontario Bible Camp.

The Ontario Bible Camp, established in 1921, offers Christian ministry programming for children, women, men, seniors, families, and groups. The camp has a youth center, dining and fellowship halls, tabernacle, walking trail, a new pickleball court, and cottages, cabins, campground, kayak and bicycle rentals along Lake Ontario. Learn more at ontariobiblecamp.org.

