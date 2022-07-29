OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its freewill picnic dinner on Sunday, August 7 from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out.

The menu includes hot dogs, hamburgers, salad, chips, and dessert. The dinner will be served downstairs (use Utica Street entrance) as eat-in or may be taken to go. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.

The upcoming freewill dinners will be the first Sunday of every month from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out. The next freewill dinner is September 4 with pulled pork, roll, vegetable, and dessert.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, on the corner of East 4th and Utica Streets in TUMC Free Will Dinner 8.7.2022 Oswego. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

