Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church Continues Freewill Dinners

OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its freewill dinner on Sunday, November 6 from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out.

The menu includes open face turkey on bread with stuffing, gravy, vegetable, and dessert. The dinner will be served in the Chapel (use the ramp on 4th Street) as eat-in only. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.

The upcoming freewill dinners will be the first Sunday of every month from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out.

The church is located at 45 East Utica Street, corner of East 4th and Utica, Oswego. For further information, please call and leave a message at (315) 343-1715 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoNYTrinityUMC.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...