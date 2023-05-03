After a brief hiatus, the fitness tradition “Parents in PE” triumphantly returned to Michael A. Maroun Elementary School this spring.

MAM students hosted their parents and adult family members in physical education classes. Guests were invited to see what the students’ physical education class entails and learned about different exercises and activities that students can do to stay active outside of school.

At different fitness stations, students demonstrated some of the games and exercises they’ve done this school year. Each station incorporated activities requiring cooperation and teamwork where parents and students participated in eye-hand and eye-foot exercises that promote overall health.

“It’s great to see the smiles on everybody’s faces and everybody having a great time being active,” said PE teacher Alice Benjamin. “Just to see that you can be active and have a great time; it doesn’t have to be anything stressful because, at the end of the day, it’s all about having fun with each other.”

Benjamin said she hopes this event acts as a catalyst for parents and students to have an active and happy summer as well.

