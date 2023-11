CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a statement from CSCSD Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding a water main break:

CSSD Due to a water main break in front of PVM HS, the high school only will be dismissed at 11:45 a.m. today 1-13-23.

All after-school activities held at PVM HS are canceled today.

