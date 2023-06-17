PCSD Immortalize Three Inductees Into Wall Of Fame While JCB Senior Student-Athletes Earn Honors, Scholarships

PHOENIX, NY – The Phoenix Sports Boosters Club recently inducted three individuals into the first-ever class of the Phoenix Wall of Fame and honored John C. Birdlebough senior athletes during a year-end ceremony.

The night started off a bit differently than in years past, as three individuals were inducted into the first ever class of the Phoenix Wall of Fame. Donald DenBleyker, Derwin “Doc” Jones and Nick Tighe were presented with plaques that were then placed in the athletic hall. These three individuals had been nominated by their peers for their contributions to the athletic department at the Phoenix Central School District.

“If I can give you one piece of advice, it is to always work as a team,” Jones said to the senior athletes. “Working together as a team will get you far through life.”

The ceremony continued as senior athletes received a framed varsity letter, with some earning scholarships, plaques and additional awards.

“Please fall back on things that you were taught by your coaches and teammates. Take what you have learned from your experiences at Phoenix and make a smooth transition into the rest of your life,” said John Jeffries, director of Health, Physical Education and Athletics. “I wish you the best. We will all be cheering for you. Make us proud and show your fire!”

The following athletic scholarships and awards were given out at the ceremony:

Don and Marcia DenBleyker Scholarship:

Meghan Clothier and Madison Fatcheric.

Judi and Doug Graham Scholarship:

Lillianne Quinn and Mia Graham.

“Doc” Jones Athletic Scholarships:

Blake Hoyt and Zoe Gordon.

Ronald P. Woodruff Outstanding Senior Athlete Award:

Ryan Schlatcher and Courtney Carter.

Section III Scholar Athlete Award:

Evan Fox and Courtney Carter.

Robert Schlachter Memorial Scholarship:

Blake Hoyt and Mia Graham.

