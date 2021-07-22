Phoenix Looking Glass Salon Owners Host “Nashville Comes To Phoenix” Block Party Aug 7

PHOENIX, NY – Salon owners and sisters Danielle Osborne and Brianna Horton invite local residents to attend a Block Party in Phoenix.

The Looking Glass Salon owners will host a block party shutting down State Street in Phoenix for the festivities. The event is planned for Saturday August 7 from 3 to 9 p.m. on State Street.

The styling duo want to share their love of Nashville, country music and Phoenix, while celebrating the salon’s expansion in Phoenix with friends and the community.

“We love Phoenix and our customers and want to show our appreciation for the support as we opened in 2020 and then tripled the size of our salon in 2021,” said Brianna.

The event features live bands and line dancing, food trucks, and over 40 vendors. Elvis impersonator Tom Gilbo and the Blue Suedes is also performing. A Chicken BBQ is planned by the local VFW. Attractions include mechanical bull rides, bounce house, face painting, and hair braiding. Angry Pig BBQ food truck is planning to attend.

“Cowboy hats and boots are optional, but love of music and fun are required for this event,” quipped Danielle.

Vendors include home grown flower bouquets, local vegetables, jewelry, antiques, skin care, candles, henna, handmade goods, local goods, clothing, and more. Bring a chair to watch the bands and be ready to browse local vendors.

For details, visit the Nashville Comes to Phoenix Block Party event on Facebook events or contact The Looking Glass Salon LLC on Instagram.

