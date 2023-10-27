Phoenix Schools Host Open House Events

PHOENIX, NY – The Phoenix Central School District recently held separate open house events showcasing student work and welcoming families into each building.

Families stopped into the schools and were greeted by teachers and building administrators as student work lined the hallways. Students showed their families their classrooms and some of the projects they have been working on since the start of the school year.

The district hosts various events throughout the year to boost family engagement and strengthen its connection among families and the school.

