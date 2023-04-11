Phoenix Varsity Baseball/Softball To host Mexico At OCC For Hemophilia Fundraiser Game

PHOENIX, NY – The Phoenix Firebirds Varsity Baseball & Softball teams will host the Mexico Tigers at OCC for a fundraiser game on April 17, 2023. April 17 is World Hemophilia Awareness Day. All proceeds from the games and related fundraisers will be donated to the Pediatrics Hematology Oncology Center at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The game will be played through the “More than a Game Foundation” (mtagfoundation.com) which is a local nonprofit that raises money for medical research through athletic contests.

While the Firebirds and the Tigers are traditional rivals, both programs are proud and excited to be working together to raise awareness and money for hemophilia research.

Phoenix Firebirds Baseball Sophomore pitcher/infielder Ty Corey suffers from Severe Type A Hemophilia, a rare clotting disorder that affects approximately 30,000 people in the United States. Corey, age 16, was born with Severe Type A hemophilia. Despite this diagnosis he has excelled in baseball and would like to encourage others that may have hemophilia or other rare disorders to participate in sports or other activities they love.

In 2022 the New York State Athletic Association granted a rule change that allows Corey to utilize a pinch runner at every bat during a game. Folowing is a link to the story:

https://www.syracuse.com/highschoolsports/2022/04/cny-baseball-player-gets-rule-changed-preserving-his-legs-and-college-dreams.html

For further information or comment please contact:

Phoenix Central School Director of Athletics

John Jeffries

315-695-1681

[email protected]

