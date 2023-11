MEXICO, NY – The Oswego County Democrats are hosting a Picnic in the Park in Mexico, New York, on Saturday, July 23, from noon to 6 p.m.

State Senator John Mannion and State Supreme Court Judge David Murad will be there. Oswego County Democrats are happy to announce that Congressional Candidate Steven Holden will also be in attendance.

The entry is $10 per person and $30 for family. The event will be held at Mexico Community Park, 3058 State Rt 104. Come for the food and conversation.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...