OSWEGO COUNTY- Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County joins community organizations across the country in observing hild are Provider Appreciation Day on May 12 to celebrate the efforts of Oswego County child care providers.

Provider Appreciation Day is celebrated the Friday before Mother’s Day every year to recognize child care providers, teachers and other educators of young children everywhere.

This day is an opportunity to amplify our nation’s collective gratitude for those who support the social, emotional and physical care of our youngest children.

“Child care providers do the work that makes all other work possible. They keep our children safe, nurture their curiosity and prepare them for a lifetime of learning and growth,” Interim CEO of Child Care Aware® of America Michelle McCready said. “Together with our network of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies like ICP, and nonprofit and business partners, we invite you to join us in thanking and celebrating child care providers across the nation.”

Find ICP on Facebook @ChildCareDevelopmentCouncil and take part in the virtual celebration on social media using #ThankYouChildCare & #ProviderAppreciationDay in the days leading up to May 12, 2023.

The Child Care & Development Council of Oswego County, a division of ICP, registers and inspects child daycare programs, as well as offers training and technical assistance to help providers achieve and offer high quality care.

For more information about quality early child care and learning, assistance finding child care services or to start a child care business in your home, you may contact the Child Care & Development Council at (315) 343-2344 or visit www.icpoc.org.

