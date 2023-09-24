Public Invited To Forum On Housing And Homelessness In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – A forum on housing and homelessness in Oswego County will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Foundry, 246 W. Seneca St., Oswego. The event serves to educate people about the issue, as well as identify barriers and share possible solutions.

Speakers include Dr. David Lehmann, medical director and co-founder of the SUNY Upstate “street medicine” program called “HouseCalls for the Homeless.” There will also be networking opportunities, and lunch will be provided.

The event is sponsored by the Richard S. Shineman Foundation; County of Oswego Advocates Challenging Homelessness (COACH); Learn, Identify, Focus, Transform (LIFT) Oswego County; and the Housing and Homeless Coalition of Central New York.

Registration is required for the event. For more information or to register, call 315-598-4717 ext. 1030.

