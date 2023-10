OSWEGO COUNTY, NY – PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Directors of the Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Inc., a Not-For-Profit corporation, being tax exempt pursuant to Internal Revenue Service Code Section 501(c) (3), hereby establishes Wednesday, July 19, 2023 as its annual meeting date.

The meeting shall be held at The Wright’s Landing Pavillion, 41 Lake St. Oswego, NY beginning at 8:00 a.m.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the public is invited to attend this meeting.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...