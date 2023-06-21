Pulaski High School Holds Historic Awards Ceremony

PULASKI, NY – Records are meant to be broken, and that was certainly the case during the recent Varsity Club sports awards banquet at Pulaski High School. It was the first the banquet had been held in several years.

It was a historic night that saw several legendary figures in the Pulaski community return to speak at the ceremony. There were also recognitions given out for the individuals and teams that helped break 13 school athletic records throughout the school year. In addition to these awards, special recognition was also given to senior, Luke Tighe, who became just the second individual state champion in Pulaski sports history after winning the 3200m race at the New York State track and field competition.

“It’s rare to see one record get broken,” said High School Principal Jordan Fahnestock. “To see 13 records fall in one year is nothing short of extraordinary. This was truly a historic year for Pulaski athletics. Some of these records have been standing for more than four decades.”

In addition to all the new school records, Pulaski also brought home several league and sectional titles, as well as Tighe’s state championship. The 2022-2023 athletic year is sure to be one that will be looked back on for many years to come.

