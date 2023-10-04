Pulaski Middle School Students Visit Local Orchard

PULASKI, MY – Few things represent fall better than apple picking. Seventh grade students at Pulaski Middle School recently took a field trip to Behling Orchards in Mexico to pick apples, and learn all about the apple growing process.

Students were able to ride a large hay wagon to the apple trees. Once there, they listened to a presentation regarding how apples grow, as well as learning about all the different apples available for picking at the orchard. Each student was given a small bag, and was free to pick their own apples.

“I’m glad we were able to take the students on this trip,” said Brandi Ingersoll, a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at the school. “The apple industry is hugely important to the state of New York. A lot of the apples that the students picked today are going to be used by my older students to bake things such as pies, apple crumble, and more, which we will then share throughout the building.

