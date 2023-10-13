Pulaski Students Visit Rice Creek Field Station

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Rice Creek Field Station is an excellent area to study ecosystems, wildlife, and more. Students at Pulaski Middle School recently got to take advantage of the plethora of resources that the field station has to offer during a field trip.

Students were able to rotate between hands-on stations and learn all about the environment around them. One station involved testing water turbidity in Rice Creek, while another involved identifying various plants that are found in the area.

“Our students really enjoy these hands-on enrichment activities,” said Kristin Sheehan-Vautrin, a science teacher at Pulaski. “We’re so thankful that SUNY Oswego let us visit their facilities. The staff and volunteers are so knowledgeable, and I think the students really learned a lot today.”

