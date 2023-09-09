Recruitment Underway For 2023-2024 Oswego AmeriCorps Program

September 9, 2023 Contributor
AmeriCorps members who are providing a summer lunch program in Oswego include, from left, Cynthia Emrich, Patricia Michel, Matt Jones and Cynthia Williams. The AmeriCorps team also provides nutrition education and fitness activities at Hamilton Homes. AmeriCorps is currently accepting applications from sties who are interested in hosting programs that serve youth in Oswego County.
File photo 2015. AmeriCorps members who are providing a summer lunch program in Oswego include, from left, Cynthia Emrich, Patricia Michel, Matt Jones and Cynthia Williams.

 OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is recruiting new members for the Oswego AmeriCorps Program. Recruits will serve children, youth and adults across the county; helping them have healthier, brighter futures through education, fitness activities, nutrition and housing services. Some AmeriCorps members will manage youth or adult volunteers.

Oswego AmeriCorps is part of a nationwide program which helps to meet local needs in schools, agencies and non-profit groups. Its members have the unique opportunity of serving their communities while earning a paycheck and an education award.

Currently, applications are being accepted for 450-hour and 900-hour positions, both working with youth and/or volunteers. Each position receives a living allowance paid in bi-weekly paychecks. When a member completes their term of service, they also receive an education award that can be used for tuition costs or student loans at a qualified institution.

The total living allowance for members in 450-hour positions is $4,535 and their education award is $1,824.07. For the 900-hour positions, members receive a total living allowance of $8,471 and $3,447.50 as their education award.

AmeriCorps applicants must be at least 17 years of age and have – or be working toward – a high school diploma or GED. In addition, placement sites may have other work experience or education requirements for applicants.

For an application, go to https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/americorps. For more information, call Oswego AmeriCorps Program Coordinator Jennifer Jones at 315-349-3408 or [email protected]

Print this entry