Recruitment Underway For 2023-2024 Oswego AmeriCorps Program

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is recruiting new members for the Oswego AmeriCorps Program. Recruits will serve children, youth and adults across the county; helping them have healthier, brighter futures through education, fitness activities, nutrition and housing services. Some AmeriCorps members will manage youth or adult volunteers.

Oswego AmeriCorps is part of a nationwide program which helps to meet local needs in schools, agencies and non-profit groups. Its members have the unique opportunity of serving their communities while earning a paycheck and an education award.

Currently, applications are being accepted for 450-hour and 900-hour positions, both working with youth and/or volunteers. Each position receives a living allowance paid in bi-weekly paychecks. When a member completes their term of service, they also receive an education award that can be used for tuition costs or student loans at a qualified institution.

The total living allowance for members in 450-hour positions is $4,535 and their education award is $1,824.07. For the 900-hour positions, members receive a total living allowance of $8,471 and $3,447.50 as their education award.

AmeriCorps applicants must be at least 17 years of age and have – or be working toward – a high school diploma or GED. In addition, placement sites may have other work experience or education requirements for applicants.

For an application, go to https://youthbureau.oswegocounty.com/americorps. For more information, call Oswego AmeriCorps Program Coordinator Jennifer Jones at 315-349-3408 or [email protected]

