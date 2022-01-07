Retired & Senior Volunteer Program To Offer Free Income Tax Prep

OSWEGO – Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, in cooperation with AARP, offers free income tax preparation beginning in February

The Tax-Aide program of Oswego County is planning to begin preparing taxes for local residents during the first week of February 2022 if permitted by local and New York State guidelines and restrictions.

Please note that due to COVID-19 restrictions, the process has changed. Taxpayers will need to have an appointment to have their taxes prepared. Appointments may be requested by leaving a voice message with name and phone number at 315-216-7565. Someone will return the call and schedule the appointment.

Beginning Feb. 1 through April 13, the following sites will accept appointments:

Fulton: Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Municipal Building, 141 S. First St.

Oswego: Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St.

Sponsored by AARP, the Tax-Aide program provides counseling, preparation and e-filing of taxes for all residents of Oswego County, regardless of age or income, with special emphasis for those ages 60 and older.

In coordination with the Internal Revenue Service, the volunteer Tax-Aides receive annual mandatory training and are required to be certified each tax season. The training includes the current federal and state tax laws, specific to personal tax returns and those provisions of the tax code that affect older people.

Taxpayers will need to complete a worksheet prior to their scheduled appointment. These worksheets are available for pick up at the following locations: McCrobie Building in Oswego; the Fulton Community Room of the Municipal Building; and the Hannibal, Oswego and Phoenix libraries.

Taxpayers will need to bring all tax documents to their appointment, including photo

ID, Social Security cards for each person on the return, last year’s tax return, income statements (W-2s, 1099s, unemployment statements, interest statements, brokerage statements, etc.), receipts for any itemized deductions (charitable contributions, mortgage interest, property taxes, medical expenses) and bank account info for direct deposit of refund.

Visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide for more information. If you are interested in volunteering as a Tax-Aide for the Oswego County sites, please contact RSVP at the information given below.

RSVP of Oswego County is federally sponsored by AmeriCorps, and locally by the NYS Office for the Aging, SUNY Oswego and the United Way of Greater Oswego County. For more information about RSVP or to become a volunteer, contact [email protected] or call 315-312-2317.

