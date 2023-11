HANNIBAL, NY – The Hannibal Central School District’s new transportation center is officially up and running.

The state-of-the-art facility was built as part of the district’s $42 million capital project, which also included significant renovations to each school, site improvements and energy-efficient upgrades.

The new transportation center features a covered fueling station, ample space for bus maintenance, and several bays, with one featuring a bus washing station.

