OSWEGO – Road2RecoveryCNY will be hosting their next free Family Recovery Program from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 at Elim Grace Church in Oswego.

The program will offer information and support for those who love someone with an addiction.

“Addiction not only traumatizes individuals, but their families as well,” said Road2RecoveryCNY co-founder Darlene Endy. “Often feeling guilt, anger, anxiety, and despair, family members struggle to understand their loved one and wonder what they can do to help. Our Family Recovery Program is designed to help family members find answers, community resources, and help heal family members from the trauma of living with or loving someone with an addiction.”

The event is free for all family members of people struggling with addiction. Attendees will learn from experienced family members how to cope with someone in active addiction or early recovery, and how to start caring for themselves.

Space is limited, so advanced registration is requested. Seats can be reserved by texting or calling 315-572-0917 or by emailing [email protected] .

Elim Grace Church is located at 340 W. 1st St. in Oswego.

