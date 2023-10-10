Sandy Creek Senior Receives Commendation for National Merit Scholarship

Trevor McDougal, a senior at Sandy Creek Central School, was recently named a commended student in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program. He was recognized for his exceptional academic promise based on his 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test scores.

Sandy Creek High School Principal Steven Newcombe offered his congratulations to Trevor and stated that “his work ethic and abilities as a student are a testament to the good parenting and caring teachers that have molded him into a very nice, hardworking and successful young man.”

According to a spokesperson for the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, commended students demonstrate outstanding potential for continued academic success.

“These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation,” the spokesperson said. “We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

