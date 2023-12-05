Sandy Creek’s Backpack Project Partners with Connextcare to Feed Families for Thanksgiving

SANDY CREEK, NY – Thirty-four Sandy Creek Central School District families received free Thanksgiving dinners thanks to Connextcare of Pulaski, the Sandy Creek United Methodist Church Backpack Program, SCCS staff and the Elementary Student Council.

Connextcare generously delivered five complete dinner baskets to the school filled with turkey, corn, green beans, chicken broth, cranberry sauce, applesauce, stuffing and more.

The Backpack Project was started in 2012 to help feed hungry families in the Sandy Creek School District. A backpack full of nutritious food is sent home to help feed the student and their family over the weekend and during vacations. Students are selected by school staff and are anonymous to the Backpack Project Committee.

“The SCCS community comes together in amazing ways to make sure that our families have what they need,” said school social worker and Backpack Project liaison Buffy Peterson. “Thanksgiving is a prime example of many people working together to make that happen.”

If you are interested in helping support the project financially or with your time, contact the Sandy Creek Elementary School at 315-387-3445 or call the Sandy Creek United Methodist Church office at 315-387-5111.

