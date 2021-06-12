HANNIBAL, NY – As Hannibal High School seniors look toward the future, some recently received a financial boost thanks to funds awarded during a scholarship night in the auditorium.

Nearly four dozen scholarships and awards were presented to students as part of the ceremony, which honored them for academic achievements and for demonstrating character, courage and commitment.

“Tonight, you will be recognized for the hard work and discipline that will ultimately lead to lifelong success,” High School Principal Stephen Dunn said to the recipients. “You deserve this; congratulations.”

The following students were recognized during the ceremony: Austin Calkins, Shawn Clark, Marc Fellows, Mason Garbus, Serena Mashaw, Lucas Mason, Avery Michaud, Phillip Nosko, Tyler Cardinali, Emma Deloff, Alyssa Horn, Calista Keefe, Thomas Kenyon, Jacob Pierce, Michael Ryan, Jack Smith, Riley Trumble, Emma Wood, Trisha Fiumara, Magen Darling, Cailynn Fellows, Ian Arnold, Zachary Utter, Zoey Pullen, Joshua Gilbert, Julia Shortslef and Aidan Majeski.

The awards were sponsored by Dollars for Scholars, community members, faculty, universities and local agencies.

