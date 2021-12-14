MEXICO, NY – School officials, dignitaries and media came together to officially cut the ribbon on what MACS Superintendent Dr. Donna Runner says is a big win for student health, mental and dental care in the district.

With parental permission, students can receive services such as primary medical care, dental/oral health care, counseling and more. The health center can also treat students for acute illnesses such as the flu and chronic conditions such as allergies, asthma and diabetes.

The School-Based Health Center (SBHC), operated in conjunction with ConnextCare, is located in Mexico Elementary School and serves students in that school along with those from neighboring Mexico High School. It is the second SBHC for Mexico Academy & Central School District along with one already established inside Mexico Middle School.

“We are incredibly lucky to be able to offer these services which will help improve the overall health and safety of our students, which is always our number one concern,” Runner said. “It brings access to reliable, top-notch services even closer, and serves as another option for families on a number of fronts.”

A number of ConnextCare and MACS officials officially opened the SBHC with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, December 8. Runner thanked all those involved with the project for their hard work and dedication to turn the years-long vision into a reality.

Mexico Elementary and Mexico High School families can complete the enrollment process for their student via the MACS website, MexicoCSD.org.

High school students being enrolled should select Mexico Elementary as their enrollment site.

The Middle School School-Based Health Center is also accepting enrollment for students, particularly those who just entered the fifth grade. They may also follow the below link to register.

Those with any questions can call 315-298-1903.



