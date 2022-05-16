Scriba Town Planning Board Extends Citizen Survey Deadline To May 31

As part of updating its Comprehensive Plan, the Town of Scriba is extending the deadline for its citizen survey from May 19 to May 31.

“All residents and businesses received a postcard prior to May 9 with both a QR code and online link to the survey and we urge residents to take five minutes to complete it as soon as possible,” said James Oldenburg, Scriba Town Supervisor.

We’ve extended the deadline to ensure that anyone who has questions or wishes to obtain and complete a hard copy of the survey from the Scriba Clerk’s Office has the time to do so.

“Our citizens’ answers are critical in helping us update our Comprehensive Plan. It’s the culmination of a planning process that establishes the official land use policy in Scriba and sets goals and a vision that will guide officials in future decision making.”

The survey covers land use/zoning, energy, housing, economic development, and recreation. It also allows multiple opportunities for participants to add their comments and opinions.

“We encourage as many Scriba residents—both homeowners and commercial businesses—to participate and complete or return the survey to us by May 31, Oldenburg said. The link to the survey is: https://surveyking.com/w/TownofScribaComprehensivePlanCitizenSurvey

For further information, visit www.Scribany.org, or contact the Scriba Planning Board at 315-343-0854, or [email protected].

